South Shields band The Waiters to reunite for one gig at Sunderland’s Fire Station venue this summer

The South Shields band will take to the stage at The Fire Station in Sunderland on Thursday, July 22, as all six members make their return.

The Waiters originally ran from 2011 to 2018 and in that time, won Young Performers of the Year at the Pride of South Tyneside awards, played the Summer Festival in Bents Park four times, and supported Ed Sheeran at the then named Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Waiters will play at Sunderland's Fire Station venue in July.

Dan Johnson, 29, has told the Gazette how the show came about five years after the band had parted ways.

He said: “I was at a gig with a friend last year and he asked when The Waiters were returning and it got me thinking that five years on was as good a time as any to get back together for a show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I contacted Rhys, Martin, Adam, Jack and Sam on the back of that and everyone was up for it.

"We’ve been working hard on the show for about a year now and we are looking forward to showing everyone in July.”

Dan also revealed that the band almost passed up on the chance to play the Fire Station after they had concerns that they wouldn’t be able to fill the venue.

He added: “The Fire Station is a dream venue for us really as it wasn’t even built when we were last a band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We looked at it initially but thought that we’d never be able to sell enough tickets for it so we looked around but nothing could compare to it.

"In the end we just went for it and only expected to sell around 80 tickets on the first day but I think we managed that in about the first 15 minutes and then 250 in the first couple of hours – everyone is over the moon about how well received it has been.”

There are still tickets available for the gig, with The Waiters being supported by Far Pacific and Channy.

You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad