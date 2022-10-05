South Shields biker who had to learn to walk again after horror crash ready for 15,000ft skydive challenge

Mark McCourt shattered his pelvis, broke his leg, knee, ribs and vertebrate after a car ran over his body moments after knocking him off his motorbike in April 2021.

Mark remained awake throughout the ordeal, which caused him to flip over his handlebars and bounce off the car bonnet before he skidded along the road and was run over by the car.

The 40-year-old was airlifted to the Major Trauma Centre at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where specialist medical staff operated on him.

Mark McCourt, who was left seriously injured after a horrific crash, will take on a 15,000ft charity skydive with his friend to support other people with life-changing injuries.

He then spent a month in hospital and even longer at home recovering, which involved learning to walk again, living and sleeping downstairs, and showering in a pop-up tent in the garden.

Two weeks before the crash, Mark had been out on a motorcycle track day with long-term biker friend Cory Alazzawi, from Whitburn.

The pair are now set to take on another joint experience by jumping out of an aeroplane at 15,000ft to raise money for Day One Trauma Support.

Mark's bike crash scene.

The charity launched its services at James Cook Hospital in February this year and provides practical, emotional and financial support.

Mark, who is a former marine engineer, still receives specialist treatment in London for his damaged bladder and urethra, is undergoing physio for his pelvic area, walks with a limp due to weakness in his left leg and is also dealing with the ongoing psychological impact caused by the injuries.

Mark said: “When I first had my crash, I wasn’t sure I would even be able to walk the dog again, let alone be able to jump out of an aeroplane from 15,000ft. I can’t wait to push myself to support such a worthy cause.

“I’ve been lucky to have good people around me to support me during my recovery, including Cory. It feels good to have your pal by your side and it feels amazing that we can do this together to support Day One.

Mark McCourt and his friend Cory Alazzawi fundraising.

"It’s fantastic that this charity is here in the northeast to help people like me who suffer life-changing injuries and don’t know where to turn. But something significant happened to me, which has helped me reevaluate my life. I’m now married, going to be a dad and living each day to its fullest.”

Electrician Cory, who runs Lovely Electrical LTD, has also been donating five per cent of his profits over the past few months to the charity fundraiser.

Cory, 31, added: “Mark’s injuries were horrendous and he did very well to pull through and be the man he is today. It just shows how strong he is mentally and physically. I found it heart-wrenching when he spoke to me and sent me photos of his injuries.

02-04-2021 Cadwell Park No Limits Trackday

"I’m just glad we’re able to do this together and support a great charity.”

The jump is due to take place on Saturday, October 8, at Sky-High Skydiving at Peterlee Parachute Centre, in Shotton Colliery, Durham.

To support Mark and Cory, please visit their fundraising page https://dayonetraumasupport.enthuse.com/pf/mark-mccourt

Mark and his long-term partner Maria got married in August.

Mark remained in hospital for a month.

Mark broke his knee during the crash.

Mark also shattered his pelvis.