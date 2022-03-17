South Shields care home resident celebrates 102nd birthday and shows no signs of slowing down

A South Shields care home resident recently celebrated her 102nd birthday and is as strong as ever, showing no signs of stopping.

By Sam Johnson
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:14 pm

Mary Purvis is a resident at The Lodge Care Home, on Farnham Road, and marked her 102nd birthday on February 28 with a celebration at the care home along with friends, family and fish and chips.

Originally from Gateshead, Mary was born on a leap day on February 29, 1920, has three children and seven grandchildren.

During World War 2, Mary wanted to join the forces but was stopped by her mother and went on to work at a local Co-op as a seamstress on the ladies clothes floor.

Mary Purvis, 102

Mary moved into The Lodge Care Home four months ago and has been a welcome addition ever since.

Leanne Hodgson, who works at the home, said: “Mary has the biggest smile and lights up a room, she has such an efficacious laugh, and a terrible sweet tooth and even continues to have a cherry every night.”

During her life, Mary has fond memories of travelling to Newcastle via horse bus and loved dancing so much she was a regular on the dance floor until the age of 90.

