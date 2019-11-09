South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey has 'survived' the tango in first serious Strictly routine

Chris and dance partner Karen Hauer danced the tango to a version of Destiny’s Child’s track Survivor in the hope of impressing judges and winning votes from the public.

And if they make it through to next week they will be dancing in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Karen and Chris in last week's dance. Picture by the BBC.

Ahead of the dance he told presenter Claudia Winkleman: “I’ve gone from tracksuit to suit. I quite like smiling and giving it a lot of character and I’m not allowed to do it in this dance so it’s been a bit tricky. I just like to make people laugh and that’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

He appeared on the dance floor for a fiery tango and the South Shields comedian managed to keep a serious face throughout.

But the couple’s performance received a mixed response from the judges and after scoring 34 with his Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble routine he picked up 26 points this week.

Motsi Mabuse said: “You did have a mission and I felt it. I felt the energy and the intensity. I loved the very serious Chris because your execution of the movements were much much clear which I think gave a stronger energy output.

“I do think the footwork could have been a little bit cleaner.”

Shirley Ballas added: “You came from street commercial last week which was just your thing with such a happily bubbly body into tango. I have to say the thing I admire the most was that focus. Here you have this comedian who is always cracking these jokes, you came out today you put on that serious face and you lead this girl around. I found the footwork to be fairly decent.”

Bruno Tonioli said: “You survived so far, you survived the tango. I really appreciate the purpose, the intent and the content. You have to be careful now not to make it look like you’re walking it.”

But added that it was a “very, very good effort.”

Craig Revel Horwood hit the comedian with harsh comments and told Chris: “You seriously need to up your game if you think you’re going to go further in the competition particularly with the ballroom stuff. Technically I thought it was a complete disaster.”