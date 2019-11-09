Chris and dance partner Karen Hauer will dance the tango to a version of Destiny’s Child’s track Survivor in the hope of impressing judges and winning votes from the public.

It will be the eighth week of the BBC One show and the North East funnyman said he has loved every minute of the experience.

Speaking to the Gazette, Chris said: "It has been great – its been one of the best things I have ever done in my career.

Chris Ramsey is loving his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I feel great about this week but it is a very intense tango.

“Although I came off on a high last weekend, I have had to forget all about Saturday and focus on a new dance and a new week.

“I hope everyone is going to like it.”

Chris Ramsay and Karen Hauer on Strictly Come Dancing. Pic by Guy Levy/BBC/BBC/PA Wire

Chris said: “Me and Karen went out this week to Northumberland Street in Newcastle selling poppies and there were queues of people waiting for poppies and selfies.

“This whole experience has made me fall in love with the North East even more.

“The way everyone has reacted to it has been humbling.

“I feel proper emotional about it.”

As well as a huge raft of support from fans at home, Chris says his family have also been a great support network.

His wife Rosie is due to come and watch him dance along with her mum and sister while the rest of the family will gather for their weekly ‘Strictly party.’

Chris said: “It has even brought the family closer together.