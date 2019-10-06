South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey shares his delight as he makes it through to next round of Strictly Come Dancing
South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey has made it through to the next round of Strictly Come Dancing.
The popular funnyman secured enough votes to comfortably make it through to next week’s show after a smooth performance with dance partner Karen Hauer.
The third week of the show was based on the theme of movies and saw Chris take on the iconic style and swagger of Fred Astaire in the 1935 film Top Hat, dancing a foxtrot-inspired American Smooth to Frank Sinatra’s Cheek to Cheek.
He was praised by show co-host Tess Daly who said Chris had gone “from South Shields to Hollywood” when he took to the dance floor on Saturday, October 5’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Despite last weeks breakthrough where he bagged three sevens and a five, week three of the competition didn’t see Chris score as high, even after giving it his all.
Craig Revel Horwood scored Chris a four while the other judges scored sixes giving Chris a total of 22, a four mark drop from the previous week.
Craig criticised Chris’ basketball hands. He said: “I don’t know what’s going on with them.”
However, this week was much more of a challenge for the cheeky chappy.
Chris said: “It’s difficult and it’s American and smooth - the two things that I am not.”
As he took to the floor he had many technical steps to tackle including heel-toe-toe and the feather step.
But his performance seemed to go down a storm with the audience, with Chris safely avoiding the dance-off to make it through to the next stage.
Meanwhile TV star Anneka Rice and her professional partner Kevin Clifton were booted off the show after a dance-off against David James and Nadiya Bychkova.
Sharing his delight on making it through to the next round Chris said: “This show is intense, it’s amazing, it’s crazy.
“I’m nearly crying because I get to dance next week – what is happening to my life?”
The Shields Gazette is backing local lad Chris – and we want him to keep dancing!
See Chris Ramsey in action on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing next Saturday at 6.40pm.