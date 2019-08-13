Gazette readers have been sending messages of support to David Ducasse following his heart attack.

David, 42, suffered a heart attack last week and is thought to be at home recovering after spending a period in Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

He runs two Slimming World groups in South Shields, and is also known for representing the United Kingdom in the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest as part of dance group Scooch.

The 42-year-old shared news of his experience on Facebook, thanking the emergency services for coming to his aid, as well as his loved ones for their support.

David has thanked all of those who have rallied around him following his heart attack.

Here are some of your message of support from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Carole Hall: “Sad to hear this David. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Vivienne Pascoe: “Speedy recovery, lovely man.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anita Scott: “So sad to hear this news. You’re in the best hands also at least you’ve been saved. Get well soon David.”

Col N Nan Taylor: “Shocked to hear this. Get well soon David you’re in my prayers.”

James Howes: “Wishing you all the best David! Such a canny bloke. In the best place though. Cannot fault the Freeman Hospital one bit.”

Shona-Lee Patterson: “David helped me so much emotionally, I really hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Colin Mcfadyen: “Sad news, l hope the lad makes a full recovery, get well soon.”

Carl Davis: “Poor bloke. Get well quick Davie.”