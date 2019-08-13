South Shields community sends well-wishes to Scooch star David Ducasse after heart attack
Friends, colleagues and supporters of Scooch star and Slimming World contestant David Ducasse have been sending messages of support after he suffered a heart attack.
David, 42, suffered a heart attack last week and is thought to be at home recovering after spending a period in Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.
He runs two Slimming World groups in South Shields, and is also known for representing the United Kingdom in the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest as part of dance group Scooch.
The 42-year-old shared news of his experience on Facebook, thanking the emergency services for coming to his aid, as well as his loved ones for their support.
Here are some of your message of support from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Carole Hall: “Sad to hear this David. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”
Vivienne Pascoe: “Speedy recovery, lovely man.”
Anita Scott: “So sad to hear this news. You’re in the best hands also at least you’ve been saved. Get well soon David.”
Col N Nan Taylor: “Shocked to hear this. Get well soon David you’re in my prayers.”
James Howes: “Wishing you all the best David! Such a canny bloke. In the best place though. Cannot fault the Freeman Hospital one bit.”
Shona-Lee Patterson: “David helped me so much emotionally, I really hope he has a speedy recovery.”
Colin Mcfadyen: “Sad news, l hope the lad makes a full recovery, get well soon.”
Carl Davis: “Poor bloke. Get well quick Davie.”
Kelly Ann McGill: “Wishing you a speedy recovery David.”