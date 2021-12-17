South Shields couple who launched 'One Punch UK' charity after the death of their son receive Prime Ministers award

Anthony Curl and Maxine Thompson-Curl set up the charity in memory of their son Kristian who was punched on the head during a night out in September 2010.

Kristian suffered from a catastrophic brain injury and spent seven days in a coma. While he initially seemed to recover, he had sustained severe brain damage, and his condition deteriorated before passing away in July 2011 at the age of 19.

Following their loss, Maxine and Anthony formed 'One Punch UK' to highlight the dangers of one punch assaults and aim to prevent sudden acts of violence, running workshops in schools and colleges, prisons, probation hubs and other workplaces across the North East.

Maxine and Anthony are working closely with Dehenna Davison MP, whose father also lost his life due to a single punch attack, and the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for One Punch Assaults to further raise awareness and look at justice and sentencing reform.

Dehenna Davison MP for Bishop Auckland said: "I am delighted to see Anthony and Maxine receive this honour and recognition for their outstanding work with 'One Punch UK'.I have known Anthony and Maxine for several years and am always blown away by their commitment, energy and eagerness to make positive change for the victims of one punch assaults and their families.

"I congratulate both of them on their incredible campaigning efforts, and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future."

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, said: "Maxine alongside Tony has used her unimaginable heartbreak at the tragic loss of her son Kristian to campaign tirelessly so that no one else loses a loved one from a one punch attack. Supporting others and raising awareness when your own grief is so raw takes tremendous strength, something I know Maxine has by the bucket load.

Maxine and Anthony said: "We are honoured to receive this award and overjoyed it is in Kristian's name and this award will motivate us to carry on with our extremely important cause."

The UK daily Points of Light award recognises outstanding individuals making a difference where they live.

