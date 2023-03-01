South Shields FC and University of Sunderland set to launch international football academy

The South Shields FC International Academy programme, in partnership with the University of Sunderland, will give football players of any gender the opportunity to combine a UK degree with professional football development.

The programme, which starts this September, will allow students to receive elite academy coaching through a programme with South Shields FC while studying a three-year degree or post-graduate course at the University of Sunderland.

Students will get the opportunity to live as a full-time football player and receive The Mariners’ pro-development coaching timetable that largely consists of on-pitch sessions with a focus on decision-making skills and tactical understanding, as well as individual, position-specific skills, performance analysis team and mental skills coaching.

From left: Lee Picton, sporting director at South Shields FC, Lorraine Robertson, head of international development at the University of Sunderland, Geoff Thompson, chairman/owner of South Shields FC, and Tom Atkinson, international development officer at the University of Sunderland. Photo: Kev Wilson.

Lee Picton, Sporting Director at South Shields FC, said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch the new South Shields FC International Academy programme in partnership with the University of Sunderland.

“We are fully prepared and committed to deliver a professional footballing experience of the highest possible standard to all the young, aspiring players from around the world who access this programme.

“Our team of on-field coaches and additional player support staff are of the highest calibre and will enable us to unlock the maximum amount of potential from the student athletes that we work with.

Students on the programme will get a hands on experience of being a professional footballer while studying for a degree. Photo: Kev Wilson.

"Through our vast footballing network, we also aim to open up some incredible pathways and opportunities beyond the programme, for those players who demonstrate the ability to play at professional level once they’ve graduated from their studies.

“All in all, this is an incredible opportunity for talented young people to experience the best of both worlds, from an academic perspective and a footballing one, and we hugely look forward to welcoming our first cohort to the north-east in September this year.”

Alongside the on-field coaching, students will also have access to professionally led strength and conditioning sessions to supplement their training.

The course will include a highly structured games programme to allow the professional development students to play for the University at regional and national level competitions, as well as against professional academy teams from around the UK.

Students will be instructed by an experienced team of staff who have played for and coached Premier League club, with the coaching team working with players on an individual basis.

The University of Sunderland has stated that the courses students can study alongside the programme are internationally recognised and include the following:

Sport and Exercise Science BSc (Hons).

Sports Journalism MA.

Business Management BA Hons.

Sports and Exercise Science MSc.

MBA (Sports Management).

Ian Moody, Deputy Director of International at the University of Sunderland, commented: “This is a very exciting partnership between the University of Sunderland and South Shields FC.

“The South Shields FC International Academy programme will provide international students with the opportunity to earn an internationally recognised UK qualification while also playing and training in an incredible footballing environment.

“We look forward to welcoming the students into our fantastic community here at the University of Sunderland.”