South Shields Football Club tribute to Mariners Park stalwart
South Shields Football Club is in mourning today following the death of vice president Gerry O’Reilly.
Mr O’Reilly, who was 91, was one of the club’s longest serving back-room staff and supporters.
His dedication to the club led to him being made a vice president for life at Mariners Park.
A spokesman for the club said: “South Shields Football Club is deeply saddened to announce the passing of club vice-president Gerry O'Reilly at the age of 91.
“Gerry was a Mariners Park stalwart who will always be remembered fondly by those who were fortunate enough to know him.
“He volunteered as a member of the ground staff for many years and continued to help out at Mariners Park until well into his late-80s, earning himself the nickname of the bionic man because of his energy and fitness at that age.
“Gerry's efforts on behalf of the club also led to him being named as a life vice-president.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“That was a title he richly deserved.”
He added: “He was among the friendliest, most honest, hard-working people you would ever be likely to meet, and took a huge pride in his work.
“His service to the club will forever be appreciated but more importantly than that, it was simply a pleasure for us to know Gerry and we will always cherish the time spent with him and his tales of yesteryear which never failed to entertain.
“Our thoughts are with Gerry's family and friends at this difficult time.
“Rest in peace, Gerry.”