Players from South Shields Whites Under 11’s team, which competes in the Tyne and Wear-based Russell Foster League, take pride in representing Cancer Connections every time they step on the pitch by having the charity badge on their kit sleeves.

In an effort to support Cancer Connections with their vital work in the community, six of the team's players, coach Lee Anderson and some parents took part in the Boxing Day Dip, raising £830 for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young players even got the opportunity to meet Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, who is the cousin of one squad member.

The players with coach Lee Anderson

Coach at South Shields Whites Under 11’s, Lee Anderson, said: “We play in the Russell Foster League and proudly play in the claret and blue, but we did something a little different when it came to sponsorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We put Cancer Connections badge on our sleeve and we are hoping over the coming years to raise some much needed funds for the charity.

“My son James plays for the team and when the previous coach stepped down at the end of last season, the team may have folded, so myself and two other dads, Steve and Kev, stepped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Cancer Connections Boxing Day dip at Littlehaven Beach.

"Although it’s very challenging, it’s also worthwhile. Between us, we are trying to create a family feel club, and give them some structure that they previously haven’t had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Connections has been supporting people with and those affected by cancer since 2006 and officially launched as a charity in 2007.

The charity provides counselling, support, advice and much more to those around South Tyneside affected by cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dip is a key event in the calendar for Cancer Connections, with between £15,000 – £20,000 normally raised from it each year.

The players with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall