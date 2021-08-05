Robbie Plewa lives with his parents Sam and Stuart. He was asking his mam lots of questions about where water comes from, goes to and what happens after the toilet is flushed.

Sam helped Robbie to write a letter with his questions. Not only did Northumbrian Water respond, they sent staff to the Plewas’ home in Westoe to deliver their written answers personally.

The team arrived in a “Bin the Wipe” van which has gadgets galore and which Robbie was allowed to try out.

Ollie Plewa, four, was delighted when Northumbrian Water paid him a surprise visit.

His questions were answered and he also learned about what we should not flush down the toilet.

Sam said: “Robbie was asking lots and lots of questions, so we wrote to ask Northumbrian Water. They came round and delivered the answers in person.

“Robbie was really excited. He loves cars and trucks and gadgets. He opened the door and there was all this equipment and Steve from Northumbrian Water let him press all the buttons. He absolutely loved it.

“The staff were lovely and I liked how they took the time to come round. They could have sent a stock response, but they did much more.”

The team included Steve Green, sewage maintenance operative, who said: “It was a pleasure to put a smile on Robbie’s face. When I came around the corner and I saw how excited he was, it was absolutely fantastic.

“His mum told me that he’s always asking questions about water and wastewater, like where it comes from and where it goes – so I hope we’ve answered even just a couple of them.

“It makes me proud to do stuff like this and I think Robbie really enjoyed seeing the equipment I work with. It was great that he managed to have the chance to see what we do every day, and to learn about why it’s so important to ‘Bin the Wipe’."

Robbie, who is about to start Westoe Crown Primary School, said the best part was the answer to his question: “Where does all the poo go?”

He now knows that it is taken to a treatment works and converted into electricity.

