South Shields golf tournament raises thousands for Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust charity golf day at South Shields Golf Club. From left brother Scott Rutherford, family friend Mark Skinner, father Mark Rutherford and grandfather Rob Rowe.

Organised by Paul Reed, the event was held at South Shields Golf club on Friday, July 23, raising £3,600 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The charity was set up by the families of the couple, who tragically died in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, to help young people achieve their dreams in sport and performing arts.

"There was a really good turn out with 31 teams taking part.

"We really appreciate people giving up their time and money for the cause.”

Around 128 players took part in the charity’s third golf day event, which saw a team from Digon Property Services crowned the winners.

Players wore pink and blue, the colours associated with the couple.

Paul continued: “The reason why I organise the event is because my daughter and Chloe were close friends at stage school.

"They were friends for quite a number of years and I got to know the families through that.

"It came as a massive shock to us what happened.

"The family supported my daughter with a bursary from the trust and the golf day is a way of thanking them by supporting the charity.”

Chloe’s dad, Mark Rutherford, also thanked everyone who took part for helping to raise vital funds for the charity during “such a difficult time” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark said: “It has been fantastic to be able to have a fundraising event again.

“We would like to thank South Shields Golf Club and their members for allowing us to use their amazing course and facilities.

"It has been an amazing turn out with 128 players taking part at such a difficult time for everyone.

"We would like to thank Paul Reed and his family for organising the golf day again.

"It will make such a difference to the trust, allowing us to continue to support youngsters to follow their dreams.”

To support the trust contact the charity on Facebook: @ChloeAndLiamTogetherForever or email: [email protected]

