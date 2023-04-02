News you can trust since 1849
South Shields Good Friday parade route confirmed as the town tradition returns for 2023

Final preparations are underway ahead of the Good Friday parade in South Shields.

By Ryan Smith
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

The Procession of Witness will see marchers congregating at Living Waters Church in Laygate at around 9am on Friday, April 7.

They will then make their way along Bedford Avenue, towards Westoe Road, past South Shields Town Hall and along Fowler Street where the marchers will be joined by Bethesda Church, the Salvation Army and Westoe Baptist Church.

When the procession reaches the junction with King Street, it will be joined by The People’s Mission Church who will arrive via Mile End Road.

The Good Friday parade is set to return for 2023.
The parade will then continue on to South Shields Market Place via King Street.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the traditional Good Friday service will be held in the market square at around 10am before marchers return to their respective churches via the same route.

Councillor Pat Hay and Jeaon Copp, the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, will be attending the service in Market Place.

The Mayor said: “The Good Friday parades are a long-established tradition in South Tyneside’s calendar. It will be wonderful to see communities coming together to mark the occasion.

Road users are warned that a series of closures will be in place to accommodate the parades, with drivers being advised to follow the diversions.

Buses heading towards South Shields town centre will be temporarily diverted along another route for the duration of the road closures.

The parades traditionally held in the Harton/Horsley Hill and West Park areas are not taking place this year; however, Marsden Road Baptist Tabernacle will be holding an outside service at 10am.

