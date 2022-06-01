Gary Morton, who is a Health and Safety and Business Continuity Manager at the University of Newcastle, is set to receive a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire.

HM The Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List 2022 marks the incredible public service of individuals across the UK in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

In tribute to The Queen, recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular for sustained public service, the environment and sustainability, and youth engagement.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This historic Platinum Jubilee is not only a celebration of the monarch but of the qualities she possesses. The honours she confers this week reflect many of those qualities that have been invaluable from all different walks of life and to communities across the UK.

“I pay tribute to all of this year’s winners. Their stories of courage and compassion are an inspiration to us all.”

A Government spokeswoman added: “Each of our selection committees was asked in particular to consider the themes of the Jubilee, looking at youth engagement, environment and sustainability and sustained public service.

“So those were considered alongside all of the things usually looked at, service to others, sustained commitment.