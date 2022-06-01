Westoe Village Kindergarten Nursery enjoyed their own royal party in the nursery outdoor setting with staff and children who all took great pride joining in with the celebrations.

The nursery which has been graded outstanding put in a lot of hard work and organisation to pull to event together. South Tyneside Council also awarded the nursery with a £400 grant which allowed them purchase additional things to make the party even bigger and better.

Both staff and children got into the royal spirit with children wearing the colours of the Union Jack and staff dressing up too including the Queen and the Queen’s guard.

Westoe Village Kindergarten owner Eamonn Gribben, Senior manager Sammy Bettley, Cook Colin Burgin-Plews, 4 year old Eliza Sinclair, room manager Gayna Mavin, room manager Lyndsey Hall and 4 year old Mila Williams celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The nursery received a special visit from charity hero Colin Burgess ‘The Pink Dress’ who came wearing a Union Flag dress he’d made from old sheets as well as a visit from The Mayor, Pat Hay.

Throughout the day children were able to enjoy face painting, drawing, crown making and playing out in the garden. Staff had also set up royal themed tables for the children to enjoy afternoon tea.

Gayna Mavin, Early Years Educator and Room Manager said: “It’s nice to have the children all together for this event, even though we are all in the same building the children are in different rooms so don’t get the chance to mix with everyone.

Westoe Village Kindergarten staff and children celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with a garden party in the sunshine.

"The children have been so excited about today and looking at them now seeing their little smiles makes the day.”

Schools, nurseries and groups of organisations of all kinds have been celebrating in the build up to the jubilee bank holiday weekend, with scores more events set to take place across South Tyneside over the next few days.

Among highlights taking place on Thursday, June 2, is the Harton jubilee bash, where the whole village from The Old Ship Pub right the way through to Harton Garage will be decked with bunting, flags and the Queen’s Guards.

The national anthem performed by Westoe Brass Band, and there will be live entertainment and music from the Harton Hop House, with craft stalls held at The Vigilant and The Old Ship.

3 year old Findley Skeritt has is face painted by Jade Benton as part of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at Westoe Village Kindergarten.

There will also be family fete games and surprises in their beer garden.