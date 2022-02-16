Ocean Road Indian restaurant Zeera 'puts South Shields on the map' after winning global award
An Indian restaurant in South Shields is celebrating a global award after being named Indian Restaurant of the Year.
Zeera Cuisine, in Ocean Road, has been announced as the winner of Indian Restaurant of the Year 21/22 by The Luxury Travel Awards.
The team of experts from the Luxury Travel awards, which recognises and celebrates ‘excellence’ across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry, have travelled to the restaurants, hotels, airlines and tour operators across the globe in a bid to find the best.
Shah Choudhury, owner of Zeera, said: “I am so pleased by the news of our latest award. This award puts South Shields on the map for international visitors, so we hope to see some new faces very soon.”
The popular Indian restaurant was also crowned Best Team at the English Curry Awards in and Indian Restaurant of the Year in the Prestige Awards 21/22 in 2021.
The company behind the luxury awards added: “The Luxury Travel Guide Awards represent the pinnacle of hospitality, championing the best in their respective fields; therefore to come out on top is truly an achievement you should be proud of.
"We are delighted to pay tribute to and commend all those who have excelled in the industry. This year has seen an unprecedented number of shortlisted companies, providing strong competition in every category.”
It is the latest in a string of awards won by the Ocean Road restaurant, with others including the 2021 English Curry Awards, and Indian Restaurant of the Year, Tyne & Wear 2021.