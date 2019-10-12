South Shields lad Chris Ramsey opens Strictly Come Dancing and receives standing ovation from two judges
South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey’s jive got two of the judges on their feet as they praised his ‘authentic’ and ‘real’ dancing journey.
Dressed like Elton John and dancing to Saturday Night, Chris bounced across the dance floor in the opening performance of Strictly on Saturday, October 12.
Responding with delight to head judge Shirley Ballas comments that he had improved, Chris admitted that all he wants to be is “better than last week’s me”.
Having dropped a few marks last week with his American Smooth, Chris was awarded two sevens and two sixes for his Jive – giving him his joint high score of 26 for the series.
Motsi Mabuse was on her feet following Chris’s performance, along with Shirley, and says he is a different man to the one who first walked out on the dance floor three weeks ago.
She said: “This is what it’s about! I remember three weeks ago, this is a different man. You’re here, you’re so authentic, so real.
“You have energy, you gave your heart out, you risk everything, this is what we want to see!”
Craig Revel Horwood critiqued the comedian’s performance as being flat footed and off the beat but loved the character.
Chris did interupt with perfect comedic timing to suggest Craig was flirting with him on live TV and “pulling his pigtails in the playground.”
Ahead of the performance on Strictly Come Dancing, Chris took dance partner Karen Hauer took the Stand Comedy Club, in Newcastle, to show where he would spend his Saturday night’s before joining the show.