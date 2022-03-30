Lindsay and other members of the community are looking to raise £3,000 to install and maintain the life-saving piece of equipment along with secure casing.

It’s already proving to be a real community effort with local businesses, including nearby pub, The Ashley, making donations.

Situated in a busy residential area on Mile End Road, Lindsay, who has run the pub for two years, was inspired to install a defibrillator after seeing the “large number of people using the area”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsay, 52, said: “This is such a busy area and I just thought it would be a good thing to have a defibrillator on the side of the pub in-case anything happens. I often take my dog for a walk and have seen defibrillators on the seafront and at Harton Village where one has recently been installed.

“There should be wider availability and access to defibrillators and I think it’s important to have one for our community.”

As well as setting up a GoFundMe page, the pub will be raffling items donated by regulars, including hand knitted Easter animals, and hosting a Charity Prize Night on May 26, with prizes already donated by Dan Whale who owns 2Up Retro Gaming and Daniel James Mudditt who runs Johnstone’s Decorating Centre.

The Beehive Inn have launched a fundraising campaign to have a defibrillator fitted outside of the pub. (left to right) Cllr Sue Stonehouse, organiser Wayne Groves, Landlady Lindsay Young and Green Party Local Leader David Francis.

Collections will also take place at the pub’s weekly quiz night, hosted by Wayne Groves.

Wayne, 42, said: “There are a lot of elderly residents in the area and the pub is close to the Roman Fort so there’s a lot of footfall. We also seem to be seeing more incidents of people collapsing and we feel having access to a defibrillator is important for the community.

"Each week I’m donating 10% of my fee for running the quiz. The response of people wanting to help has been absolutely amazing.”

The initiative also has the support of South Tyneside Councillor David Francis who put Lindsay and Wayne in touch with local heart charity the Red Sky Foundation, who will be installing the defibrillator.

Lindsay said: “They’re also going to provide training for staff, customers and local residents to demonstrate how to use it to save someone’s life.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.