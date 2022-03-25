Sunderland AFC are dedicating their home fixture against Gillingham on April 2 to the initiative and if all supporters attending the match “give a quid”, the Foundation are confident they can reach their target.

Donations will be used to support critical community services to combat the impact of food, fuel and digital poverty across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.

The North East has the second highest rate of child poverty in the UK with one in three children across the region living in poverty.

SAFC star Bailey Wright is backing the Foundation of Lights Give a Quid campaign to help tackle poverty.

Following this week’s Spring Financial Statement by the Chancellor, it’s a situation which only looks set to worsen with inflation projected to rise to 7.25 per cent next month and the Office for Budget Responsibility highlighting UK households faced the biggest drop in living standards since records began in the 1950s.

While the Government have reduced duty on fuel by five pence and raised the rate at which workers start to pay National Insurance, Director of the North East Child Poverty Commission, Amanda Bailey, described the statement an “opportunity missed” to help the region’s poorest families “keep their head above water”.

The campaign has the full backing of SAFC star Bailey Wright who said: “Give a Quid is a fantastic campaign which allows our supporters to tackle poverty in their communities and make sure that those who need help can access the right support.

"The Foundation do amazing work in the community and if each fan in the Stadium on April 2 donated £1, we could hit our target and collectively make a real difference to local lives.”

The Foundation’s Chief Executive, Lesley Spuhler added: “The rising cost of living means that the poverty rate amongst working households is the highest it’s ever been in the UK. Those who are on low incomes or with very low disposable income are set to be hit hardest over the next few months.

“Research shows that households on low incomes will be spending an average 18 per cent of their income, after housing costs, on energy bills from April and for single parent households on low incomes, this rises to 54 per cent - up 21 per cent since 2019/20.

"After a very difficult two years, it’s heart-breaking to see the impact on our communities and in particular the impact on children, who are put at greater risk.

“As a Foundation at the heart of our communities, we are here to help and make sure that the most vulnerable get the support they desperately need. Whether it’s delivering food parcels, teaching families how to cook healthy meals on a budget, telephone befriending or providing free access to IT equipment, we are working with partners to provide critical services and interventions to thousands across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.”

Over the last year, the Foundation has delivered thousands of food parcels to children and families across the region and working with the Red and White Army, tonnes of food and toys have been collected for the Sunderland Foodbank and Salvation Army.

The Foundation have raised nearly £100,000 since the first Give a Quid fixture in 2019.

