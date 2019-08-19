South Shields lass Harley Brash splits with Chris Taylor just three weeks after leaving the Love Island villa
South Shields lass Harley Brash and fellow Love Island star Chris Taylor have split after coupling up on this year’s hit ITV reality series.
Chris and Harley, who were both late arrivals to the villa and became a couple towards the end of the series, have separated three weeks after the series ended.
They have become the first couple from this series to break up.
Chris says the split happened because they have both been ‘very busy’.
Harley, who is from South Shields, entered the villa late on in the series and found a ‘connection’ with the fellow islander from Leicester.
Chris posted on Instagram: "A serious post for once guys. I'm sad to say that both Harley and I have parted ways and came to this decision last night, despite rumours from the media last week.
"Both of us have been very busy with separate opportunities and haven't had enough quality time for each other.
"We both have the upmost (sic) support and respect for one another and the decision was made amicably.
"I wish her all the best and will always be glad we rode the Love Island adventure together."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Chris, a business development manager, added: "I will be very proud of everything she has done and everything she'll do. The future is bright crumpet go get em! Chris xx."
The pair were reported to have split last week, around a month after striking up a romance in the TV villa.
Harley has yet to comment publicly about the split but had recently posted pictures of the two of them on numerous dates since the pair left the villa.
When she headed into the Love Island villa, Harley, an estate agent, said she was interested in basketballer Ovie as well as Scottish gym owner Anton and Scouse firefighter Michael.
But the 20-year-old chose Ovie for her first date but as her time went on in the villa she gravitated towards Chris.
The series was won by Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, who claimed a £50,000 cash prize.