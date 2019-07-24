Harley and Chris are dumped from the Island.

It’s been a whirlwind ride for the 20-year-old estate agent after entering the Love Island villa on Tuesday, July 16’s episode.

She’s found a connection with fellow islander Chris Taylor and says she’s excited to see where it goes on the outside.

From her first kiss with Chris to jumping in the pool with her fellow islanders to celebrate another couple becoming official, Harley says she has had an ‘incredible experience’.

Harley had been in the villa more than a week until she was dumped from the island in tonight's episode

But she’s admitted she wouldn’t go back in the Love Island villa saying: “I’ve done my time and I’m very excited to go and see my family.”

Adding that the biggest challenge is just how ‘intense’ the villa is. “You’re around people 24/7 and this isn’t a normal environment to be around when you’re getting to know someone. And they see you at your best, and at your worst and you only want them to see you at your best!”

After spending her first date with basketballer Ovie Soko, Harley coupled up with Chris Taylor last week and the romance between the pair began to blossom.

But their time together hasn’t been without its turmoil after Chris’s actions in one of the challenges left the 20-year-old feeling belittled.

Jordan and Anna and Harley and Chris are dumped from the Island.

Although after an apology breakfast, which spelled ‘sorry’ in toast, the couple found themselves back on track before the shock dumping.

The couple were dumped alongside Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili, who had split days after Jordan popped the girlfriend question, in Wednesday, July 24’s episode.

On leaving the villa, Harley says she thinks Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague will go on to win the series and the £50k prize – although she is also backing new couple Ovie and partner India Reynolds.

She said: “I would sum up my Love Island experience as emotional and a lot of happiness! It was just an incredible experience really.

Chris and Harley on their first date.

“I wouldn’t have done anything differently. I stayed true to myself and did everything that I wanted to do.

“It’s still really early for me and Chris. We’re going to see how things go on the outside. He’s so lovely and he’s so sweet. So, I’m excited to see where it goes.”