South Shields mum celebrates daughter's birthday after giving birth to her in a taxi 21 years ago
The family of a baby born in a taxi on the way to the hospital are celebrating her birthday as she turns 21.
Bobbi Morton from South Shields turned 21 today, September 20, just over two decades since she was born a little earlier than expected in the back seats of a taxi while her mother Michelle Dawson was on the way to South Tyneside Hospital in 2001.
Taxi driver Dorothy McVey was surprised as her two passengers became three back on the eventful day, which was covered by the Gazette at the time.
Mum-of-four Michelle says she and her Bobbi’s father were on the way to hospital on the morning of September 20, 2001, after she began to go into labour during the night.
Most Popular
“I went into labour throughout the night and it progressed very quickly, my mam came over in the morning and I was in a lot of pain. She took my other daughter Lauren to school. I asked Bobbi’s dad to call an ambulance but he said a taxi would be quicker,” she said.
"I remember the woman taxi driver saying she thought I looked unwell. We hit traffic from some roadworks and I could feel her head coming out, I was panicking a little and as we pulled into the hospital I’d already given birth to Bobbi on the back seats of the taxi.”
Read More
Baby Bobbi weighed 6lb and eventually made it inside South Tyneside hospital to be checked over.
Michelle added: “I was all very quick but she was happy and healthy, which was the main thing. I think everyone was just shocked and surprised, nobody expected it.”
Today, Bobbi turns 21 and lives in her own flat with her partner in South Shields. She is spending her birthday in Whitley Bay with family and friends.
Michelle added: “She’s a lovely daughter, she’s absolutely gorgeous and has never been any hassle, always a pleasure to be around.
"She was always a pink princess, into really girly things then she just wore black as teenager, but she’s a bit more girly now. I’m extremely proud of her and I wish her the happiest 21st birthday.”