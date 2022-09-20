Bobbi Morton from South Shields turned 21 today, September 20, just over two decades since she was born a little earlier than expected in the back seats of a taxi while her mother Michelle Dawson was on the way to South Tyneside Hospital in 2001.

Taxi driver Dorothy McVey was surprised as her two passengers became three back on the eventful day, which was covered by the Gazette at the time.

Mum-of-four Michelle says she and her Bobbi’s father were on the way to hospital on the morning of September 20, 2001, after she began to go into labour during the night.

Michelle with her daughter Bobbi who is 21 today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I went into labour throughout the night and it progressed very quickly, my mam came over in the morning and I was in a lot of pain. She took my other daughter Lauren to school. I asked Bobbi’s dad to call an ambulance but he said a taxi would be quicker,” she said.

"I remember the woman taxi driver saying she thought I looked unwell. We hit traffic from some roadworks and I could feel her head coming out, I was panicking a little and as we pulled into the hospital I’d already given birth to Bobbi on the back seats of the taxi.”

Baby Bobbi weighed 6lb and eventually made it inside South Tyneside hospital to be checked over.

Bobbi is celebrating her 21st birthday today.

Michelle added: “I was all very quick but she was happy and healthy, which was the main thing. I think everyone was just shocked and surprised, nobody expected it.”

Today, Bobbi turns 21 and lives in her own flat with her partner in South Shields. She is spending her birthday in Whitley Bay with family and friends.

Michelle added: “She’s a lovely daughter, she’s absolutely gorgeous and has never been any hassle, always a pleasure to be around.

"She was always a pink princess, into really girly things then she just wore black as teenager, but she’s a bit more girly now. I’m extremely proud of her and I wish her the happiest 21st birthday.”

Michelle gave birth to her daughter Bobbi in a taxi.

Happy 21st Bobbi!