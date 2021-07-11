African Grey Mac, who lives in South Shields with his owner Allison St Clair, has been tuning in to as many games as possible during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

And, after getting his claws on some England and Italy flags, has shared his prediction for this Sunday’s final between the two nations.

We’re pleased to report that football fan Mac – who follows Newcastle United as his club – is favouring the Three Lions to bring football home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mac the parrot about to make his score prediction and, inset, with owner Allison. Pictures: Allison St Clair.

Allison told the Gazette: “He was sort of veering towards Italy but luckily he came back to England.

"He loves football – I think it’s the music and whistles and the bright colours.”

She continued: “I think he’s a bit of an oracle – hopefully he’s right with what’s going to happen on Sunday.”

Mac plays with some of his toys. Picture: Allison St Clair.

Mac, who will celebrate his 25th birthday this October, was previously crowned winner of the Shields Gazette’s Christmas pet competition, Santa Paws, in 2019.

He loves watching the television, singing and making animal noises.

The cheeky parrot has been a great companion to Allison, who took him home when he was 10 weeks old.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Allison, 48, said: “I think England are going to come out blazing.

Cheeky Mac poses for a photo. Picture: Allison St Clair.

"It’s what our country needs, everyone is so excited. They have just got to do one last thing to get to the finish line.”

She’s predicting a 2-1 win to England within 90 minutes on Sunday.

Mac is just one of many South Tyneside beings looking forward to the big game – the nation’s first final in a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

The Lions paved their way to the final, which will take place at Wembley, by defeating Denmark 2-1 in a tense semi-final which ran into extra time.

In excess of 20 million people were predicted to have watched the game on television, with an estimated 10 million pints ordered during the course of the day.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.