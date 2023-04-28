South Shields pet centre celebrates winning national award for sixth year running
Staff at a South Shields pet care centre are celebrating winning two awards for the sixth year in a row.
Pets2impress, on Mitre Place, won the Dog Daycare Training Provider of the Year 2023 in March and the Most Innovative Daycare in the UK at IMPACT 2023 in April.
Director of the business, Tim Jackson, also walked away with the Marketer of the Year Award 2023.
Tim, a veterinary nurse, canine behaviourist and author, founded Pets2impress in 2008 and has since worked with dogs and their owners in South Tyneside and across the country.
In September 2019, Tim launched the daycare membership scheme, making the South Shields business the first daycare in the UK to have an exclusive membership scheme.
After winning the awards, Tim reflected on what has been a difficult few years and spoke about the feedback that customers have given since the business won the awards.
He said: “I was absolutely thrilled to have received the awards, it has been a very difficult few years for many local businesses but it was lovely to see our clients continue to support the work that we do”
“Since winning the awards, our clients have been telling us that the awards were well deserved which is lovely as it is thanks to their feedback and continued support we are now a 6-year award winning daycare”.
Dogs that attend Pets2impress daycare are taken out on adventures, picnics and take part in monthly themed events with a ‘wild west’ and Disney’ themed week next up for the daycare.
