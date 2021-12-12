Children enjoying the Halloween party at The New Cyprus Hotel

The New Cyprus Hotel on Chichester Road, is going above and beyond to support local causes with some fundraising events. The pub hosted a Halloween event in aid of The Charlie and Carter Foundation.

The foundation was set up in memory of Charlie Cookson who passed away in 2013 and brother Carter Cookson who passed away in 2019.

The foundation financially supports parents with seriously ill children with life limiting conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outside The New Cyprus Hotel, Chichester Road

The Halloween party was enjoyed by 45 children and a total of £415 was raised for the foundation.

After the success of the Halloween event, landlady Sinia Jazwi has decided to host a Christmas Ball in a bid to raise more money for the foundation. She hopes the Christmas event will raise at least £1,000.

The Christmas Ball will feature a disco, party and games and children will are encouraged to wear Christmas jumpers.

The event will take place in the pub’s newly renovated function room on Saturday, December 18, 1pm-4pm. Tickets for the event cost £5 and can be purchased from the pub. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

The pub gearing up for Christmas festivities

The foundation is close to Sinia’s heart as Charlie and Carter’s mother Sarah is a dance teacher to Sinia’s children. She has seen first hand how much her children’s passing has impacted Sarah and wanted to give something back. The money raised will help fund a new headstone for the boys. You can donate to the cause online at www.gofundme.com/f/the-best-head-stone-for-the-most-gorgeous-angels

She said: “The cause means a lot as it is so heart felt. My children are part of her industry and its heart-breaking to see what she’s lost. She’s such a inspiration and is grateful for our support.”

Generosity at the pub doesn’t stop there. Sinia is also putting together a drinks hamper to be raffled on a bonus ball to help the parents of Indie-Rae Jackson.

The three-month old sadly passed away last week after suffering a rare congenital heart defect that affects one in 200,000 people.

Landlady Sinia Jazwi.

All money raised will go to parents Ellie Gibson and Ethan Jackson to help with funeral costs. You can also donate to the cause online.

Sinia has even planned a fundraising event after Christmas to support one of her regulars who underwent a tracheostomy and had to learn to communicate via sign language.

The Burns Night event will feature a traditional haggis supper and a raffle which is scheduled to take place Tuesday, 25 January. Tickets for this event will go on sale in the new year.

This event will help raise funds to allow staff at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust access a British Sign Language course to support those who need help communicating.

She said: “The pub is very supportive of local causes and we do our best to help anyone in need.”

Aside from its fundraising work, The New Cyprus Hotel also sponsors Harton and Westoe Hurricanes Under 10’s football team.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.