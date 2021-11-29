Family and friends of South Shields 19-year-old Steven Thompson brave Storm Arwen to hold charity walk in his memory

Around 30 walkers braved the elements caused by Storm Arwen on Saturday, November 27, to walk eight miles from Roker Beach in Sunderland to Roxanne’s nightclub on Ocean Road in South Shields, where the incident took place.

As winds battered the North East coast, the walkers set off at around 11am and made it to their destination three hours later.

The group of charity walkers who completed the walk in memory of 19-year-old Steven Thompson.

Shaun Brennan, Steven’s life-long best friend, administered CPR to him on the night of his death and organised the walk.

He touched on what it was like being back at the scene of the incident which took Steven away from those who loved him most.

The 19-year-old, who is in the British Army, said: “Every time I come back here it brings back memories but this time we were doing it for something good.

"It was all about getting everyone together to remember Steven and raise awareness for the charity.”

Steven's mum Elaine with his best friend Shaun, who organised the event.

Steven’s mum, Elaine was among the walkers and she revealed her pride in everyone coming together in her son’s memory.

She commented: “Steven would think it was lovely that we’re all here today but also think that we’re crackerjacks for doing it in this weather.

"He’d be laughing at us but even with the weather like this, it has been lovely.

Steven Thompson, 19, tragically died following an incident in South Shields.

"Everyone here has been fantastic, Steven’s friends, his work colleagues and even his brother David’s friends have all come along, I’m so proud of them.”

Tributes poured in to the young man after his death, when he was described as ‘much-loved’ and a hard worker during his time at school and for his time spent working as a battery operator at Cell Park Solutions in South Shields.

Walkers battled the elements caused by Storm Arwen on Saturday, November 27.

