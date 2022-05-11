To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, homeowners at Seymour Court on Ambleside Avenue will welcome retirees and their friends and families to the development on Wednesday, 1 June between 12pm and 3pm for royal celebrations.

Guests can enjoy a range of traditionally British sandwiches and cakes, whilst raising a glass to Her Majesty the Queen. Guests will also be entertained with live music from local singer-songwriter Jess Johnson performing some of her own songs as well as classic country songs in the communal lounge.

McCarthy Stone jubilee event

Fiona Brooks, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone Northern which is the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, said: “The Queen’s Jubilee is truly a momentous occasion, and so we thought it was only fitting that we put on a special celebration so our homeowners, and the local community, can join in the celebrations.

“Some of our homeowners remember the Queen’s Coronation all those 70 years ago, so our event will be an opportunity for them to get together, share their stories and remember times gone by. We’d like to encourage anyone interested in attending to come to our development and help us celebrate the Queen and our British history – everyone is welcome.”