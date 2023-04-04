South Shields school pupils call for drivers to look out for cyclists after casualties across the region remain high

Children at Lord Blyton Primary School, on Blyton Avenue, have issued the call after the latest statistics showed that cyclist casualties continue to remain high across the region.

The campaign is in connection with Road Safety GB North East, as well as the police and fire services, to encourage road users to slow down and look out for cyclists.

Since 2018, 16 cyclists have been killed across the North East – with one of those deaths occurring in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council’s Bikeability Instructor Linda Higgins with Lord Blyton Primary School pupils Ellis, Lily, Leighton and Freddie.

A further 34 cyclists have been seriously injured and 199 slightly injured in South Tyneside since 2018.

The latest figures have shown that almost a quarter of cyclist casualties were aged under 16, with 12 to 15-year-olds being one of the highest-risk groups on the roads.

The statistics also showed that 90% of children injured or killed were not wearing helmets at the time.

South Tyneside Council’s Bikeability Instructor Judith Ely with pupil Ellis.

Between 2018 and 2022, a total of 549 cyclists have been injured on North East roads, with failure to look by either the driver or cyclist accounting for almost two-thirds of all collisions involving a bike.

The pupils of Lord Blyton Primary School have been taking part in Bikeability courses operated by South Tyneside Council to teach them the importance of staying safe while cycling.

Joanne Atherton, the school’s headteacher, said: “Our children always enjoy the road safety workshops. They enjoy learning about safety on the road and the importance of wearing a helmet each and every time before taking a bike out.

“We are delighted to support the campaign and hope everyone looks out for others when they’re out on the roads.”

The campaign is urging drivers to watch out for bikes as we head into the summer months and cyclists are being advised to wear helmets and bright or reflective clothing.

Peter Slater, the chairman of Road Safety GB North East, commented: “During the spring and summer, we see cyclist casualties increase, but the majority of collisions are preventable.

“We are appealing to all road users. If everyone was more alert, slowed down and gave each other space, a lot of collisions would be avoided.

"Drivers should always take a second look for cyclists, and they should look over their shoulder before pulling out to overtake or join traffic, or before opening their car door.

“Cyclists are vulnerable, so we all need to do more to keep them safe.”

According to the statistics, the most common location for cyclists to become involved in a collision is close to junctions, with 69% of casualties happening within 20 metres of one.

Sergeant Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police’s Operation Dragoon team, added: “We all have a responsibility to make our roads as safe as possible. Serious or fatal collisions can destroy lives and rip families apart – and quite often they are entirely preventable.

"We will continue to do all we can to protect all road users and take action against those who endanger the lives of others.”