South Shields singer appears on BBC show performing show-stopping duet with music star Alexandra Burke

Brooke Barber, 38, wowed celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden on the BBC series I Can See Your Voice, which is hosted by Paddy McGuinness.

Brooke became the last singer standing and performed the Saving All My Love for You with Alexandra Burke, resulting in a magical musical moment.

The episode, which aired on Saturday October 22, saw a mystery singer line-up which included a removal man, a speech therapist and an estate agent, who are each investigated as the players try to tell the difference between good and bad singers.

Brooke Barber performing

With £10,000 on the line, the players are left with two good singers, one of which was local singer Brooke, who reached the interrogation round and after a series of questions, continued into the final duet with a show stopping performance, winning the prize.

Speech therapist Brooke balances her day job with performing once sang at the passing of the Olympic torch in front of 12,000 people.

The clip of Brooke performing with former X-Factor winner and music star Alexandra Burke has already amassed over 5,000 views on Youtube, with Brooke receiving high praise for her show stopping performance.

Brooke Barber, from South Shields, performing with Alexandra Burke

I can See Your Voice is a series based on the South Korean programme of the same name and first aired on UK screens in April 2021.

The show is now in its second series and includes performers taking part in a visual round, lip syncing round, evidence round and finally the

Interrogation round, where the final two contestants battle it out for the cash prize.

Alexandra Burke shot to fame after winning the 2008 series of the X-Factor and has since gone out to become one of the UK’s top music stars, with hits such as Hallelujah, All Night Long and Broken Heels.