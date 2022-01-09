South Shields singer Joe McElderry has thanked "loving audiences” following a “bumpy time” due to Covid-19 as his stint in Newcastle’s Theatre Royal pantomime comes to an end.

The star has been performing as the The Man in The Mirror in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs since last November. He joined stars Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward in the cast.

The 30-year-old told fans via his Twitter account that he has had “the best time” ahead of his final performance in the show on Sunday, January 9.

He said: “Last day in the wonderful Panto land of @TheatreRoyalNew I’ve had the best time!

“A bumpy time dealing with Covid etc. but the most wonderful loving audiences and fantastic company to be around! THANK YOU.”

Joe has been sharing pantomime journey over the course of the last few months on Twitter as he gave fans a look behind the scenes.

He first shot to stardom on the sixth series of ITV’s The X Factor in 2009, winning the show under the mentorship of Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

Joe’s first single, a cover of Miley Cyrus’s The Climb, debuted at number two on the UK Singles Chart before becoming number one a week later.

Since his win, he has also appeared in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat as the titular character for the musical’s UK tour and released five studio albums.

