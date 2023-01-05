Bradley George, 15, from Westoe, in South Shields, was inspired to take on the challenge after learning about the Cost of Living Crisis from the news and wanted to help by doing something he loved - running.

Bradley came up with the idea on his own, determined to reach his goal of raising £1,000 and ended up smashing his target by the end of the week, raising a total of £1,050 for the Key To Life Food Bank, in Baring Street, South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised by Bradley will go towards helping the communities feeling the pinch of price rises and inflation the most and has left Bradley’s mum, Michelle George, 60, full of pride.

Mortimer Community College pupil Bradley George has ran 7 half marathons in 7 days for Key 2 Life foodbank.

She said: “I can’t even begin to describe how proud Bradley makes me. The fact that it was all his idea and he did it off his own back, I’m just so happy for him, he’s absolutely amazing. Since hitting his £1000 target his confidence has gone through the roof. It’s so lovely to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Places like Key 2 Life are so, so important for the community. Times are really tough right now and a lot of people are struggling, but the work they do is really amazing.”

Bradley is a lover of sport, exercise and keeping fit and as well as running, also loves to take part in boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley George, 15

Running a total of 91.7 miles, Bradley completed the challenge between Friday, December 16 - Thursday, December 22, using treadmills at his school, Mortimer Community Academy and on the weekends using a treadmill at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key To Life Food Bank has been supporting the people of South Tyneside since 1992, working with South Tyneside Churches Together to provide emergency food for those in need.

Key to Life is open 10am – 4pm, Monday to Friday, and is based at Boldon Lane Library, with drop-off points around South Shields

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley is still taking donations for Key To Life, which can be made via his Go Fund Me page at - https://www.gofundme.com/f/bradley-raise-money-for-key2life