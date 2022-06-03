South Tyneside community group receives Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

Clegwell and Hartleyburn CIO and Hebburn Carr-Ellison Carnival Committee received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the United Kingdom.

The accolade is the volunteering equivalent to an MBE.

Volunteers are managed by the CIO, a local registered charity, and the group is made up of more than 100 volunteers based within the local community.

Volunteers purchasing food for food banks within South Tyneside during the pandemic.

They provide sport, wellbeing, youth provision – including childcare facilities – as well as supporting the Carr-Ellison Carnival Committee, who arrange an annual carnival event.

Liz McHugh, Clegwell & Hartleyburn Chair of the Trustees, said: “Our aim is to provide a vibrant community hub with activities and facilities that help to improve people’s wellbeing, reduce crime and hopefully changes lives for the better.

“The Carr Ellison Carnival Volunteers are a fine example of the legacy that can be gained through great events within the community.”

Volunteers provide Afternoon Teas for the elderly in the community.

Representatives of Clegwell & Hartleyburn CIO and Hebburn Carr-Ellison Carnival Committee will receive the award from Lucy Winskell OBE, Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, later this summer. They have also been invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2023.

Clegwell & Hartleyburn CEO James Trainer, and Facilities Manager Emma Lowe, added: “Receiving this recognition for our organisation and for our volunteers brings validation of the value of our contribution over the past five years to the community.

"It also enhances the pride and prestige to the fantastic volunteers over many events and thousands of volunteer hours, with increasing volunteer hours year on year, continued development of high quality training and the volunteer-led groups in areas such as marketing, social media, fundraising and training they help ensure local events run smoothly and that those attending have a great experience, not only of the event itself but also of the perception of the area.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Recipients are announced each year on June 2; the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.