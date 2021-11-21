South Tyneside does its bit to help Children in Need raise £39million

Staff and children at Nurserytime South Shields wore pyjamas for the day for Children in Need.

Rosie Millard, chairwoman of the fundraising drive, praised the “generosity of the British public” after this year’s live show raised more than £39million for thousands of UK charities.

And schools, businesses, families and friends across South Tyneside pitched in to help.

Among them were staff and children at Nurserytime in South Shields.

The Beach Road nursery saw children and staff attend dressed in pyjamas, with an activity theme of all things spots.Manager Helen Coulson said: “Children in Need is a cause that we support every year as we feel it is a worthy charitable cause.

"The children and staff really enjoy spending the day in their pyjamas and taking part in fun activities. All while raising money for a great cause.”

The total amount raised by the time the live TV show came off air on Friday night was £39,389,048.

Ms Millard said: “The generosity of the British public every year is remarkable and this year it was fantastic.

Corben Billy Scott, seven, ready for Children in Need on Friday. Picture sent in by Billie Scott.

“We distribute it (the funds) to over 2,500 charities, often grassroots, tiny charities, which have enormous impact, these charities are right across the UK.

“What Children in Need does, because we scope who we’re giving the money to, we look at how it’s being spent, these are durational grants for three years.

“So, we really examine and are very careful about the charities we give our money to.

“It shows the integrity of the charity and it basically encourages the charity to raise money from other sources, people say if Children in Need are funding it, it’s bound to work, so it really helps local charities.”

Ms Millard added that one of her personal highlights was seeing the response of 13-year-old Billy and his mother Mandy, who have been supported by a Children in Need project, receiving his old teddy bear.

The Repair Shop team Amanda Middlemarch and Julie Tatchell restored the bear and Billy’s emotional reunion with it was aired on the live show.

The programme also featured appearances from stars including pop group Abba, actor Stephen Fry, Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse, Olympian gymnast Max Whitlock and broadcaster Clare Balding.