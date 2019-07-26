South Tyneside dog show set for bigger things after another successful year

Fancy dress category winner, Rosie

The annual Tyne and Wear Fun Day and Dog Show, which took place for the third time on Sunday, July 21, saw its best turn out yet, with more than 400 dogs enjoying the day.

The event, at Chuter Ede Community Centre on Galsworthy Road, saw canines compete in classes including Best Pedigree, Best Rescue, Golden Oldie and Waggiest Tail. There were also agility courses for dogs to test out their skills, as well as children’s entertainment and more than 40 local traders and charities.

“It was an amazing day, we had a really good turn out for the third year running,” said organiser Natasha Doran, who set up the event in 2017.

Tyne and Wear Fun Day and Dog Show 2019

“The first event was a massive success and it has just grown. Every year it is fantastic, but this year was the biggest turn out we’ve had. We’ve seen growth in traders and the general community.”

She added: “We had a couple of people come from Morpeth, and it really means a lot that people want to travel.”

Now due to its popularity, Natasha is looking to expand, with two separate events on the cards for 2020.

“I feel that the events have reached full capacity,” she explained.

Chuter Ede dog training team

“I want to grow it into something that people remember and that they will travel to.”

As well as the dog show, she is planning to put on a festival-style fun day with live music, and hopes to secure Bents Park in South Shields as the new venue.

“I’m investing a lot more money into them and getting sponsors, and more local businesses involved,” said Natasha. “We’re looking for people in the North East to join us.”

Natasha also thanked everyone who has helped make the event such a success.

Elaine Collins from Chuter Ede dog training team, with Leo. Tyne and Wear Fun Day and Dog Show 2019

“We get a lot of support from the community,” she said.

“I want to give a huge thanks to the staff at Chuter Ede who helped, and I just can’t thank the public enough. It means a lot to get everyone there and bring members of the community together.”

Tyne and Wear Fun Day and Dog Show 2019

Tyne and Wear Fun Day and Dog Show overall winner, Archie

Judge Aimee Smith (right)

Tyne and Wear Fun Day and Dog Show 2019

Tyne and Wear Fun Day and Dog Show 2019

Tyne and Wear Fun Day and Dog Show 2019