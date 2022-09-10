Follow His Majesty’s formal proclamation at a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday morning, September 10, the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, will read the proclamation outside South Shields Town Hall at 3pm on Sunday.

It is in line with similar local proclamations which will be taking place across the country on Sunday, and members of the public are invited to attend.

The Mayor said: “The proclamation of the new Sovereign is a very old tradition that dates back centuries.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace. Picture PA/PA Images.

“Although we mourn the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, it is important that we mark the accession of King Charles III to the throne.

“Sunday will be one of the first key occasions when communities will have an opportunity to come together, to reflect on the passing of our country’s longest reigning Monarch and to mark a key moment in history as we proclaim our new Sovereign.

“We hope that people are able to join us whether in person or online.”

People are invited to assemble from 2.45pm.

South Tyneside Council is also planning to live stream the local Proclamation on its Facebook page to enable residents to watch the event remotely.

Margaret Fay, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, will pay tribute to the Queen before Cllr Hay reads the proclamation.

Residents are reminded that some roads will be closed in due to Sunday’s Great North Run when planning their journeys.

In line with national protocol, the Union flags which have been flying at half-mast at key council buildings will be raised to full-mast to mark the Accession on Saturday, and then lowered again to half-mast after the local and regional proclamations on Sunday.

The flag will remain at half-mast until after the Queen’s funeral.

Books of condolence have been opened at South Shields and Jarrow Town Halls, Hebburn Central and The Word, in South Shields.

South Shields Town Hall is also being lit purple for the duration of the national mourning period.