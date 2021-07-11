South Tyneside football fans share their predictions for the Euro 2020 final score

Pundits and psychic animals have been predicting the Euro 2020 final score – and now it’s time for fans to weigh in.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 2:48 pm

England will face Italy on Sunday, July 11 at Wembley, with thousands of fans watching at the stadium and millions more at home.

Football fever has gripped the country – with fans donning their football shirts and flags and sending the team good luck messages.

It’s going to be an emotional night, which could end in jubilation or sadness – depending on the result.

Dougie's Tavern landlord Norman Scott ahead of England v Italy.

England are favourites to win Sunday’s final at 8/11, with rivals Italy priced at 1/1.

South Tyneside’s very own psychic parrot 'Mystic Mac' has also chipped in to predict the England v Italy Euro 2020 final score.

But what do football fans across the borough think tonight has in store?

Will we see a repeat of the tense semi final against Denmark? Or is it going to be a breeze?

We asked for your score predictions on the Shields Gazette Facebook page. This is what you had to say:

David Robson expects team captain Harry Kane to score the winner for England. He said: “England win 2-0, Harry Kane hat trick.”

Lind Say is predicting a nerve-wracking match, with a happy end for England: “3-2 to England I think Italy will score the first goal very early into the game, but that will only fuel England to fight hard. It's coming home.”

Ian Englintine expects a lot of goals from Southgate’s side tonight. He said: “3-0 or 4-1 England”

Neil M Robinson isn’t feeling confident of a victory and added: “Sadly Italy will win. Hope I'm wrong.”

Louise Adair shares her prediction – but hopes England will prove her wrong.

Louise said: “0-0 FT and then penalties and Italy take the win. Come on England prove me wrong.”

But Thomas Allison expects England to win big, with the final match being a goal frenzy. He said: “England 5- 2.”

Sheldon Wingrove said: “England victory. It’s coming home.”

Regardless, fans have said the team are already winners in their eyes.

Nikki Petters added: “The lads have done us proud, whatever happens.”

