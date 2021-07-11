South Tyneside football fans share their predictions for the Euro 2020 final score

England will face Italy on Sunday, July 11 at Wembley, with thousands of fans watching at the stadium and millions more at home.

It’s going to be an emotional night, which could end in jubilation or sadness – depending on the result.

Dougie's Tavern landlord Norman Scott ahead of England v Italy.

England are favourites to win Sunday’s final at 8/11, with rivals Italy priced at 1/1.

But what do football fans across the borough think tonight has in store?

Will we see a repeat of the tense semi final against Denmark? Or is it going to be a breeze?

We asked for your score predictions on the Shields Gazette Facebook page. This is what you had to say:

David Robson expects team captain Harry Kane to score the winner for England. He said: “England win 2-0, Harry Kane hat trick.”

Lind Say is predicting a nerve-wracking match, with a happy end for England: “3-2 to England I think Italy will score the first goal very early into the game, but that will only fuel England to fight hard. It's coming home.”

Ian Englintine expects a lot of goals from Southgate’s side tonight. He said: “3-0 or 4-1 England”

Neil M Robinson isn’t feeling confident of a victory and added: “Sadly Italy will win. Hope I'm wrong.”

Louise Adair shares her prediction – but hopes England will prove her wrong.

Louise said: “0-0 FT and then penalties and Italy take the win. Come on England prove me wrong.”

But Thomas Allison expects England to win big, with the final match being a goal frenzy. He said: “England 5- 2.”

Sheldon Wingrove said: “England victory. It’s coming home.”

Regardless, fans have said the team are already winners in their eyes.

Nikki Petters added: “The lads have done us proud, whatever happens.”

