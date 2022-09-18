Services have been taking place across South Tyneside to honour Her Majesty, including a Solemn Requiem Mass at St Michael & All Angels Church and a Special Commemoration at St Paul’s Church in Jarrow on Sunday, September 19.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, read the address at St Paul’s Church.

Reverend Stuart Hill, associate priest for the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside, said: "The service went incredibly well.

The community comes together at St Paul's in Jarrow to pay tribute to the Queen.

“It was quite an emotional occasion and a great honour to pay tribute to Her late Majesty.

“We were delighted to have the Mayor and Mayoress with us and made it even more special.”

There will be a further service on Sunday evening at St Hilda’s Church in South Shields town centre, which is hosting an Evensong and thanksgiving at 6pm.

The service took place at St Paul's Church in Jarrow on Sunday.

People, community groups and organisations across South Tyneside are later encouraged to take part in a one-minute silence at 8pm in a nationwide moment of reflection, either individually or hosting their own small gatherings.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Hay, who will be joining faith and military representatives in a small civic gathering, said: “People are encouraged to unite on the eve of Her Majesty, The Queen’s State Funeral by observing the National Moment of Reflection at home or within their own communities.

“The one-minute silence is a chance for the people of South Tyneside to join others across the UK to mark the death of our longest-serving Monarch, to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary life, her unwavering devotion to service and the incredible legacy she left behind.

“The Queen was sure in her faith and steadfast in her duty, bringing constancy through 70 years of change. She will be remembered with great affection and gratitude. Her passing marks a new era in the history of our country.”

Mayor Councillor Pat Hay signs book of condolence with, from left pastoral assistant Jacki Dunn, Rev Stuart Hill and Mayoress Jean Copp.

The Queen’s State Funeral is taking place in London, at 11am, on Monday, September 19, which has been declared a Bank Holiday.

The funeral is being screened on TV for people wanting to watch the event at home. For those who want to join others, the funeral is also being broadcast live on a big screen in Old Eldon Square in Newcastle, from 9am to 6pm, giving the region the chance to come together.

Selected North East cinemas are also screening the funeral for free. These include Vue Cinema in Gateshead.

The Union Flag continues to fly at half mast over key council buildings in South Tyneside and South Shields Town Hall is being lit up purple during the national mourning period.

Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, during The Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Books of Condolence remain available for people to sign at South Shields and Jarrow Town Halls, between 8.30am and 7pm, and at The Word and Hebburn Central during normal opening hours. However, The Word and Hebburn Central will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday alongside other leisure and library services.

Council services will resume as normal on Tuesday, September 20, when the Union flags will be raised to full mast.

The Books of Condolence will remain open until 6pm on Tuesday.

Those who are unable to visit a venue to sign can contribute a message to the South Tyneside book via email at [email protected]

There is also the opportunity to sign an e-book of condolence on the Royal Family’s official website at www.royal.uk

For further information about the Bank Holiday arrangements and to pay tribute to Her late Majesty, the Queen, in South Tyneside, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk

Parishioners pay their respects to the Queen at the St Paul's church service.