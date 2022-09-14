Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Bank Holiday was announced to coincide with the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will be held on Monday, September 19.

South Tyneside has joined the rest of the UK and the world in mourning after the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Union Flags are flying at half-mast on key Council buildings across the borough and South Shields Town Hall continues to be lit up purple.

How the Queen's funeral will be marked in South Tyneside.

A council spokesperson said: “South Tyneside Council will be observing the Bank Holiday so that staff can also observe this historic event in our history – the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Bank Holiday gives us a chance to show respect and reflect on the passing our late Sovereign. We have sought to strike a balance between supporting staff to watch the State Funeral while ensuring essential services are maintained.”

Alongside some businesses set to close as standard closures on regular Bank Holidays, this is what else we know will be closed on the day of the funeral.

Will schools be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

Department for Education guidance has been provided to schools, further education, and early years settings, which are not expected to remain open on the Bank Holiday.

However, it is a decision for governing bodies, with parents advised to contact schools directly for further details.

Will bin collections still go ahead and are recycling sites open?

The Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate will be open on Monday. However, bookings have been suspended between 10.45am and 12.15pm, while the State Funeral is ongoing.

Waste collections do not take place on Mondays so will remain unaffected.

Are public buildings going to be open and what services will be closed?

The Council’s Contact Centre and face-to-face customer services will be closed, with residents encouraged to call the Out-of-Hours team on (0191) 455 6111 in case of an emergency.

Other emergency out-of-hours services will be maintained, including Adults and Children’s social services on the Out of Hours number (0191) 456 2093.

South Tyneside Homes is rearranging appointments already scheduled for Monday. For emergency or urgent repair services, tenants can call the emergency line on 0300 123 6633 but a skeleton Housing Plus team will be on duty.

South Shields Town Hall and Jarrow Town Hall will remain open on Monday, September 19 for people to sign the Books of Condolence. However, The Word and Hebburn Central will be closed alongside other leisure and library services.

South Tyneside Register Office will be closed, but major life and death events, including funerals and cremations, are expected to continue, with those already scheduled in to take place in line with the wishes of families.

Public-facing Council meetings have been postponed until after the funeral, which is being televised to enable people to watch the event at home or with friends and family.