South Tyneside Parade returns for the first time since 2019 with dancers, music and recycled junk following the pandemic

South Tyneside Parade shimmied and boogied through South Shields today (Saturday, July 2), as more than 30 groups took part in the colourful carnival-themed extravaganza.

Dance groups, nurseries and Westoe Brass Band were among those who made their way from South Shields Town Hall along Fowler Street and Ocean Road, before finally ending at Bents Park.

Other groups who made an appearance during the parade also included the Police Cadets, the Harton Harmonisers and the Hindu Nari Sangh, which promotes community cohesion in South Tyneside.

Dozens of groups took to the streets for the parade.

The event returned to the town for the first time since 2019 following the global pandemic with a very special float made of plastic milk bottles, drinks cans and crisp packets.

Carnival experts, Creative Seed, which stages the parade every year, gathered the junk for the “intriguing structure” which was on display during the march through South Shields.

Hundreds of people turned out for the occasion before heading to Bents Park where visitors enjoyed a host of live entertainment including music, dance performances, an aerial act, live music, interactive walkabout characters, craft stalls, children’s crafts and face painting.

Mum Stacey Ward was thrilled to be back at the the parade with her children Macy, 14; Aysha, 6; Jacob, 9; Kalleb, 11 and Sofia, 3.

Mum Stacey Ward who attended the parade with her children Macy, 14; Aysha, 6; Jacob, 9; Kalleb, 11 and Sofia, 3 said: “It’s been really good, the past few years haven’t been that good but this one has been really good.

"It’s been great being around everyone again, it’s almost like a family here so it’s nice to be together and to be able to do stuff again.”

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said the parade provided a spectacular launch for the festival.

She said: “The parade is always a great event and it’s every exciting to hear that we are going to see some of the best floats ever, particularly when we know how high the standard is every year.

Crowds gathered around South Shields Town Hall as the carnival parade returned for the first time since 2019.