Crashed Out were formed in 1995. Original members Lee Wright and Spin Brown are still in the line-up today, with Lee on guitar and Spin on Bass. Lee’s brother Chris Wright has been the singer since 2000 and Ricky McEllee now completes the foursome on drums.

Over the years the band has completed many tours in the UK, USA and Europe and supported some famous acts including The Damned, Angelic Upstarts, Stiff Little Fingers, The Wildhearts, Bad Manners, Rancid and The Levellers.

Crashed Out’s 25th anniversary was to have been celebrated in 2020 but, as with so much many musical events, lockdowns caused a long postponement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crashed Out during one of their typically energetic shows.

On Good Friday, April 15 the band finally releases an 16-track anniversary album, Against All Odds, which has received warm praise from music magazine Vive Le Rock.

There will also be a performance at the Unionist Club on Laygate in South Shields the same night, with support from Kidpunk (featuring Lee’s son Shaun Wright) and Logoz.

Chris Wright said: “The band is still very creative and if anything we’re sounding better than we ever have. I think it’s the best album we’ve done. There are no fillers on it.

“It doesn’t feel that long ago, time just flies. We’ve had some great times, touring all over Europe. We’ve toured America three times.

Crashed out have been around for 27 years.

“The best thing for me has been seeing the world, meeting good people and doing things you love to do.

“There’s not a lot of money at our level, but it’s great to just get out there and do it.”

Crashed out recently performed a sell-out charity show at Hedworth Hall, in honour of Angelic Upstarts singer Mensi, who died from covid in December 2021. Chris also stood in for Mensi in the Upstarts’ line-up.

On the Good Friday gig the doors open at 7pm. Tickets for the show are £5 and available from the club, the Viking Tattoo Studio in Jarrow or pay on the door.

Crashed Out have a new album called Against All Odds.