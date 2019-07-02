South Tyneside Summer Festival: All you need to know about this year's Space Fantasy parade
Summer will officially kick off in South Tyneside this weekend with the borough’s annual festival parade.
Heralding the start of the South Tyneside Summer Festival, which provides weeks of live music and family fun, the public parade is attended by hundreds of families – with hundreds more people taking part in the festivities.
Once the parade arrives, it means summer can start in South Shields, weather depending – and we have only got a few more days to wait.
The Summer Parade will start at 1pm on Saturday, July 6. It will then be followed by an afternoon of family entertainment in Bents Park. What’s not to love?
What’s this year’s theme?
Organisers are pulling out all the stops with this year’s theme of Space Fantasy. Expect to see all things spectacular sci-fi with some space ships to boot as colourful creatures and characters descend on South Shields.
What’s the parade route?
The parade begins at 1pm outside South Shields Town Hall, before travelling along Fowler Street and Ocean Road to South Shields Seafront and Bents Park for the afternoon’s entertainment.
Who else will be there?
An estimated 2,000 people will be taking part in the carnival spectacular, including a mixture of professional entertainers, community groups and local people. As the festivities move on to Bents Park, families can enjoy a glorious line-ip featuring dancing Stormtroopers, Boogie Storm, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent, dancing slinkies from Australian theatre group, Bedlam Oz, acrobats Helioscope and Titan the Robot. There will also be live music.
What else is on as part of this year’s festival?
The answer is; loads! The popular free concerts at Bents Park will launch on Sunday, July 14 and run for four consecutive weekends. This year’s headliners are Marti Pellow, the Lightning Seeds plus Phats and Small, Midge Ure and Nick Heyward and Gabrielle.
For more information about the event and the rest of the festival programme, visit the South Tyneside Council website here.