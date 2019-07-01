South Shields is all set for Summer Festival parade
More than 2,000 people will take to the streets of South Shields this weekend, for the region’s biggest carnival-style parade.
The South Tyneside Festival’s ever-popular Summer Festival Parade returns on Saturday July 6.
This year’s event has a space fantasy theme – with carnival artists from around the country collaborating with local community groups to create the annual event.
South Shields-based carnival company Creative Seed have produced an array of out of this world creations - including giant avatar heads, spaceships and even aliens, to wow the crowds.
The parade begins at 1pm from South Shields Town Hall.
From here, it will make its way down Fowler Street and Ocean Road to South Shields sea front, with the route ending at Bents Park.
At the park, there will be free entertainment all afternoon.
The event will include performances from Britain’s Got Talent favourites Boogie Storm, Elton John tribute Gary Setterfield, aerial act Heliosphere, friendly extra-terrestrials Are We Aliens, Titan the Robot, dancing slinkies from Australian theatre group Bedlam Oz
The event will also feature a comic assault course from Wonky Olympics – complete with sweatbands and hula hoops.
Are We Alien are a pair of extra-terrestrial characters who will be roaming the grounds, using humour and mimicking in a bid to learn more about how humans interact.
Coun Alan Kerr, lead member for culture and leisure at South Tyneside Council, says he expects this year’s parade will be one of the best yet.
He said: “I am really looking forward to seeing all of the costumes and creations on display in South Shields this weekend.
“Creative Seed always go above and beyond with their fantastic designs and it’s wonderful to see the reactions on the crowds faces as the parade heads through town.
“We have an amazing theme this year and it’s a brilliant summer event for the whole family to enjoy.”
The South Tyneside Festival is organised by South Tyneside Council and sponsored by Port of Tyne, Colmans Seafood Temple, South Tyneside College and The Sea Hotel.
The parade also receives public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.