Relocated Tommy statue, North Marine Park, South Shields.

The sculpture, which was unveiled near Haven Point in 2019 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Peace Day and the end of World War One, has been relocated to the newly restored North Marine Park.

It has now been moved to a more prominent viewing location within the seafront park, looking out to sea at Littlehaven.

The steel Tommy figure was created as part of the ‘There But Not There’ project – a national art installation representing the fallen British and Commonwealth First World War soldier for the communities they left behind.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “The Tommy silhouette is a beacon to the bravery of the nation’s past and present armed forces and acts as a symbol to young people of the sacrifices they made so that they can enjoy freedom today.

“We were delighted by the donation of the 9ft sculpture by BT, as a permanent memorial for South Tyneside during the Peace Day commemorations in 2019.

“Standing proud near Haven Point, ‘Tommy’ has provided a real talking point for passers-by. However, it’s relocation to North Marine Park has given it a more prominent position in the area where it can be enjoyed by many more people visiting our newly restored historic park.”

The relocation has involved some replanting works to make way for the Tommy sculpture and its concrete base, but no plants and trees in the park have been lost to the scheme.

