So with romance in the air and Valentine’s Day just around the corner, here are some of your South Tyneside love stories of when and where in the borough you met that special someone.

Kelly Chandler: “September 17, 1993 in Gladstone’s. Been together ever since.”

Mary Dutton: “I was singing at the Harvest Festival concert at Baring Street Methodist church in September 1949. I was 16 years old. A young chap in the audience walked home with me after the concert.

"Our friendship grew from then. We married in August 1954. Now 68 years later we are still very happily married.

"We have lovely memories of our Golden and Diamond Wedding Anniversary celebrations with our four married children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.”

Judith Sullivan: “Met my hubby in Banwells after my friend told him to dance with me (which he still can’t by the way) married 32 years this year.”

Joanne Gordon: “We went to school together and we were pretty good friends then. Went our separate ways when we left school aged 15, my best friend gave him my phone number and he rang me out of the blue one day and met up again, got together aged 20. Now 14 years later we are still together and have four gorgeous boys.”

Gill Summers: “I met my now husband 44 years ago in the Ranch House under-18s disco, lost contact three years later. Then met him again in the Criterion 14 years ago. Been married 10 years.”

Charlene Parchment: “Met my beau at work on the Mill Dam. He got my number out the shop window and asked me out.”

David Hall: “La Strada 1977, started going steady the following year, married in 1981. Unfortunately couldn't celerbrate our 40th wedding anniversary last year due to Covid restrictions. Still very happily married with two great kids.”

Ruth Musleh: “Met my hubby in Roxanne’s 42 years ago, been married 40 years this July. How time flies.”

Catherine Jane Nicholson: “Chelsea Cat when I was 17, married at 21 and celebrating our 30-year anniversary In August.”

Rachel Warnock: “Yes I met my other half in Trocs when I was barmaid at Glitterball, we now have three children and been married for two years.”

Brooke Kirkley: “Met my husband in St Wilfrid’s school when we were 13, been together 17 years now and married for three.”

Ann Hemmer: “Met my husband on a blind date in Victoria Park, Hebburn, in 1988. Been married 33 years.”

Jimmy Campbell: “Met my missus in the Mary Harris clothing factory when we both worked there in 1974.”

