The South Shields comedian will tango to 2wei's take on the girl group's anthem when they appear in the next instalment of the competition when it returns to BBC One this weekend.

Confirmation of the song to accompany the pair comes after Chris revealed he and Karen will be selling on behalf of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal somewhere in the region in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

Chris Ramsey and partner Karen Hauer perform an American Smooth on week three of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/Guy Levy/PA.

Mike Bushell will attempt a paso doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela after surviving the dance-off for a third week in a row.

The BBC Breakfast star and partner Katya Jones hope to impress after ending up in the bottom two week after week.

Karim Zeroul and partner Amy Dowden, who topped the leaderboard on Saturday, will take on the Viennese waltz to Give Me Love by Ed Sheeran, while Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will performa salsa to Let's Hear It For The Boy by Deniece Williams.

Alex Scott will be hoping her partner Neil Jones is recovered from injury in time to perform a jive to Let's Twist Again by Chubby Checker, after dancing with Kevin Clifton for the last two weeks, while Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke will do a couple's choice dance (theatre/jazz) to Right Now by the Pussycat Dolls.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice will do an American Smooth to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James, while Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard will do a waltz to Ellie Goulding's cover of Elton John's hitYour Song.

The celebrity who gets the boot this week will miss out on a chance to appear in the show's Blackpool special next Saturday.