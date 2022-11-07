Families out and about in the Stanhope Road area of town may have spotted a colourful addition to a postbox on the street, in the form of a knitted topper. Created by Janice Welsh, who lives nearby, the latest bonnet shows a soldier’s helmet and is adorned with poppies; a symbol of respect and Remembrance.

Janice, 63, began making the postbox toppers during the Covid-19 pandemic after seeing the trend on Facebook. Since starting her work, she’s created them around a number of themes including the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, the Christmas season and a celebration of the seaside.

The beautiful handmade decorations are always a welcome sight in the community – with Janice, who has worked for the NHS for 23 years, taking a few weeks out of her busy shedule to make each one.

The Remembrance postbox topper in Stanhope Road, South Shields, created by Janice Welsh. Picture: Janice Welsh.