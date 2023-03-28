Sunderland AFC podcast announces Customs House live show to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the FA Cup final win

The popular podcast is set to host ‘1973: A Journey to Glory’ at the South Shields theatre on Thursday, April 27, as they look to celebrate the achievement of Bob Stokoe’s squad.

The show will feature FA Cup winner Vic Halom, along with other special guests, as it takes a look back at the Black Cat’s greatest day, when second-tier Sunderland pulled off the famous 1-0 win over the dominant Leeds United at Wembley Stadium.

As well as the anniversary of the FA Cup victory, the Wise Men Say podcast is also celebrating its own anniversary as it marks ten years since its first episode.

Since its launch in 2013, the podcast has produced nearly 900 episodes and achieved more than two million downloads.

Stephen Goldsmith, a co-founder of Wise Men Say, commented: “We're so excited to be teaming up with such a prestigious venue to look back at the most famous day in the history of this club we all love.

“We've been doing the pod for ten years now, and while that's yet another decade to pass without a major trophy, it allows us to immortalise this achievement further.

Wise Men Say podcast hosts Gareth Barker and Stephen Goldsmith (right).

“We've worked with Vic Halom before and, while he's a hero to so many, above all he is a great guy with some great stories. It promises to be a really special night.”

Tickets are on sale now for £12.50 each, plus a booking fee – you can buy them by clicking here.