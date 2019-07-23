Sunderland super eater Kyle Gibson demolishes giant breakfast in latest challenge
Sunderland eating champion Kyle Gibson has consumed ‘one of the world’s biggest full English breakfasts.’
The 20-year-old extreme eater from Houghton has done it again.
He has demolished a giant breakfast at Shepherds Place Farm in Doncaster in a feat known as the Terminator 3 Breakfast Challenge.
The challenge saw Kyle eat 12 slices of bacon, 12 sausages, 12 eggs, 12 slices of black pudding, 12 slices of toast, and 12 hash brown’s, along with mushrooms, tomatoes and a tin of beans.
He had one hour to finish the feast, but managed to devour it in 28 minutes.
And he wasn’t done there – even going as far as eating a giant 10-scoop ice cream cone.
Kyle says he is the first person to have finished the challenge to win a place on the establishment’s wall of fame.
The champion also earned himself free breakfast for a year.
He said: “It is one of the biggest full English breakfasts in the world and I am the first person to attempt and finish this monster.”
In a video of the challenge, shared on his YouTube channel KyleVFood, Kye said: “The 10-scoop ice cream pretty much took me as long as the actual breakfast did, that was massive.
“It was a delicious breakfast and delicious ice cream.”
The challenge is one of a number Kyle has taken part in, having consumed the likes of the entire McDonald’s breakfast menu in 18 minutes.
Kyle has even starred in Channel 4 documentary Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute.