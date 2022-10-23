Surf's up - Nine photos from the South Shields Surf Club ‘Octuberfest’ competition
Surfers from across the North East hit the waves as they competed in the South Shields Surf Club Octuberfest competition.
The competition saw some of the North East’s best surfers take to Sandhaven Beach for a day of fun as great weather and waves combined to create the perfect surfing conditions.
The contest featured a range of categories, including the men’s competition, longboarding, whitewater, under-18s under-12s and even fancy dress.
Here are nine photos from the event.
