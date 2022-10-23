News you can trust since 1849
Surfers at the South Shields Surf Club Octuberfest competition

Surf's up - Nine photos from the South Shields Surf Club ‘Octuberfest’ competition

Surfers from across the North East hit the waves as they competed in the South Shields Surf Club Octuberfest competition.

By Sam Johnson
39 minutes ago

The competition saw some of the North East’s best surfers take to Sandhaven Beach for a day of fun as great weather and waves combined to create the perfect surfing conditions.

The contest featured a range of categories, including the men’s competition, longboarding, whitewater, under-18s under-12s and even fancy dress.

Here are nine photos from the event.

1. Under 12's category

Competitors in the under 12's category of South Shields Surf School's Octuberfest surf competition at Sandhaven Beach, South Shields.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Riding high

Surfer Jesse Davies riding waves at Sandhaven Beach

Photo: Other 3rd party

3. Young surfer

Young surfer competes the under 12's category of South Shields Surf School's Octuberfest

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Ross Hargreaves

Local surfer Ross Hargreaves takes part in the competition

Photo: Other 3rd party

North EastSandhaven Beach
